Campaign to play major role in creating awareness about petroleum conservation: Punjab Guv

Chandigarh, Feb 2 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh Gulab Chand Kataria on Monday said fortnight-long campaign SAKSHAM will play an important role in creating public awareness about conservation of petroleum and natural gas which are valuable national resources.

A message from the governor was read during the inaugural function of SAKSHAM 2026, a fuel conservation campaign held here.

The campaign is being organised by the oil industry from February 1 to February 15, to create mass awareness about the conservation of petroleum products.

Awareness activities will be carried out across Punjab and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The inaugural programme was jointly organised by state-level coordinators of oil companies from Punjab and Chandigarh.

Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary Transport, Chandigarh Administration, Diprava Lakra, attended the event as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, he stressed the need to conserve petroleum products and urged students and citizens to adopt fuel-saving practices to reduce the country's dependence on imports and save foreign exchange.

The governor emphasized that responsible use of energy is essential for economic growth and environmental sustainability.

State-level coordinators from Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum and GAIL outlined various initiatives planned during the campaign across the transport, industrial, agricultural and domestic sectors to promote fuel and gas conservation.

During the event, a pledge to conserve petroleum products was taken.

A street play was also presented to spread awareness on fuel conservation.

A mobile van carrying messages on saving oil and gas was flagged off to reach the public.

The programme witnessed participation from students and prominent citizens.

Officials said SAKSHAM 2026 aims to educate the public on conserving petroleum resources, reducing import dependence and ensuring long-term energy security for the country. PTI VSD KSS KSS