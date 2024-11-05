Campaign to prevent open burning to begin on Nov 6, 588 teams to be deployed: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: A campaign to discourage open burning of waste will begin in Delhi from Wednesday in view of the rising air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said 588 teams from different civic agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will be deployed on the field to report open burning incidents across the city.

"Pollution level in Delhi has reached 400, next ten days are going to be crucial. I held a meeting with 33 departments to take stock of the situation. All departments have been instructed to stay on alert mode," Rai said.

He also said he has urged the Union environment minister to grant permission for artificial rain in Delhi to improve the air quality.

Sharing details on the ongoing efforts of the Delhi government to tackle the pollution menace, Rai said over 7,900 sites have been inspected since the implementation of the Winter Action Plan in the city.

A penalty of Rs 63 lakh has been imposed on 428 offenders for major violations, the minister added.