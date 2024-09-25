Campaign to save Himalayan meadows begins in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district

Gopeshwar, Sep 25 (PTI) A campaign to save the Himalayan meadows began on Wednesday from Kulsari village on the banks of the Pinder river in Chamoli district with a seminar on the conservation of the high altitude pastures.

Addressing the seminar, Forest Range Officer of Badrinath Forest Division Harish Thapliyal said uncontrolled tourism and climate change pose a serious threat to meadows or bugyals.

"Famous for their natural beauty and biodiversity, the bugyals are now in danger due to uncontrolled tourism and climate change," he said.

More than a dozen people are involved in the five-day study tour named Bugyal Bachao Yatra.

Over the next five days, they will visit Bedni, Ali bugyals (meadows) and the surrounding areas.

The team will also collect polythene and plastic littered on the way to the meadows, one of the organisers said.

The yatra, which is part of a campaign aimed at creating awareness about the need to conserve the meadows, is being organised jointly by CP Bhatt Environment and Development Centre, Jago Himalaya Committee and Badrinath Forest Division. PTI COR ALM ALM KSS KSS