Campaigning concludes for first phase of Kerala local body polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 7 (PTI) Campaigning for the first phase of the local body elections in Kerala concluded on Sunday evening, with the Election Commission making arrangements for voting in seven districts on December 9.

Roadshows, bike rallies and foot marches, accompanied by drum beating and dancing, marked the final day of open campaigning across the seven southern districts going to the polls in the first phase.

Workers of various parties gathered at local junctions, waving flags and raising slogans in support of their candidates.

In some places, candidates addressed voters while standing atop earthmovers and cranes.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam will vote on Tuesday.

Voters in the remaining districts—Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, Wayanad and Kasaragod—will cast their ballots on December 11.

According to the Election Commission, 1,32,83,789 voters are eligible to decide the outcome for 75,632 candidates contesting in 23,576 wards across the state in the two phases.

Results for all 1,199 local bodies are scheduled to be announced on December 13. All three major political fronts have expressed confidence in securing the maximum number of seats.

Unlike in previous LSGD polls, the state this time witnessed intense competition among traditional political rivals, as the contest is seen as significant ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The CPI(M)-led LDF highlighted government development and welfare initiatives, while the Congress-led UDF focused on allegations of corruption and misgovernance.

The BJP campaigned on promises of development and infrastructure projects and cited potential central support.

The Sabarimala temple gold loss case, in which CPI(M) leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar was arrested, posed challenges for the LDF. Allegations of rape and forced abortion against Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, followed by police cases, created setbacks for the UDF; the Congress later expelled him from primary membership.

Reports of internal disagreements and local issues were a concern for the BJP during the campaign.

Earlier, State Election Commissioner A Shajahan instructed political parties to ensure that their campaign-ending events did not obstruct public movement or cause inconvenience.

He also visited the election materials distribution centre at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram as part of a review of preparations. PTI LGK SSK