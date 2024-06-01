Campaigning ends for six Karnataka legislative council seats, polling on June 3

Bengaluru, June 1 (PTI) Campaigning for the elections to the six Karnataka legislative council seats comprising three each of graduates and teachers’ constituencies ended on Saturday. The polling will be held on June 3.

The counting of votes will take place on June 6.

The polls will be held for the constituencies of Karnataka North East Graduates, Karnataka South West Graduates, Bangalore Graduates, Karnataka South-East Teachers, Karnataka South-West Teachers and Karnataka South Teachers.

These seats fell vacant following the retirement of the six sitting members.

The graduates constituencies and teachers constituencies have 3.63 lakh and 70,260 voters respectively.

The Election Commission has set up 170 and 461 polling stations for Teachers and Graduates Constituencies respectively.

The Congress has fielded Marithibba Gowda (South Teachers Constituency), KK Manjunath (South-West Teachers), Ayanur Manjunath (South-West Graduates), Chandrashekhar Patil (North-East Graduates), Ramoji Gowda (Bangalore Graduates) and DT Srinivas (South-East Teachers).

The BJP and its ally JD(S) are contesting the MLC elections together. BJP is fighting at four places and the JD(S) in two places.

The BJP has decided to field Amarnath Patil from Karnataka North East Graduates' constituency, Dr Dhananjay Sarji from Karnataka South West Graduates' constituency, A Devegowda from Bangalore Graduates' constituency and Y A Narayanaswamy from South East Teachers' constituency.

The JD(S) has fielded K Vivekananda from South Teachers' constituency and Bhoje Gowda South-West Teachers constituency. PTI GMS GMS KH