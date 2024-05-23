Campaigning ends for sixth phase of LS polls to eight seats in Bengal

Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) Campaigning for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections to eight seats of West Bengal ended at 6 pm on Thursday, a poll official said.

Advertisment

Voting will be held in Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura and Bishnupur Lok Sabha seats on Saturday, he said.

A total of 1.45 crore voters, including 73.63 lakh men, 71.70 lakh women and 133 persons of the third gender, are eligible to exercise their franchise in 15,600 polling stations in the penultimate phase.

Of the 79 candidates in the fray, Bankura and Jhargram each have the highest number of 13 contestants, followed by Purulia (12), and nine each in Medinipur and Tamluk, he added.

Advertisment

Seven candidates each are contesting from Bishnupur and Ghatal Lok Sabha seats, the election official said.

Several heavyweight candidates are in the fray in this phase, including Ghatal's TMC MP Deepak Adhikari, better known as Dev, who is contesting against fellow cine star and Kharagpur Sadar MLA Hiranmoy Chattopadhyay of the BJP to retain his seat, and noted fashion designer Agnimitra Paul of the BJP who is pitted against Medinipur's TMC MLA and actor June Malia in Medinipur Lok Sabha seat.

In Tamluk, BJP has fielded former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay against TMC's young Turk Debangshu Bhattacharya.

Advertisment

Soumendu Adhikari, the brother of Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has been fielded in Kanthi Lok Sabha seat, considered the backyard of the senior BJP leader.

In Purulia, senior Congress leader Nepal Mahato is contesting against TMC's Santiram Mahato.

More than 1,000 companies of central forces will be deployed in this phase.

Star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee have held rallies for their respective party candidates. PTI SCH ACD