Campaigning for 4 LS seats in Jharkhand ends, voting on May 13

Ranchi, May 11 (PTI) Campaigning for the four Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand — Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga and Palamu — ended on Saturday.

In the fourth phase of LS elections scheduled for May 13, which marks the first round of polls in the state, a total of 45 candidates are contesting, with 15 from Lohardaga, 14 from Singhbhum, 9 from Palamu, and 7 from Khunti, with three seats reserved for Scheduled Tribe (ST) and one for Scheduled Caste (SC).

Over 64.37 lakh electors, including 32.07 lakh female voters, are eligible to vote in these constituencies, an election official said.

State's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said polling parties have already been dispatched to various booths. In some booths in Chaibasa, Latehar and Gumla, poll officials were heli-dropped because of the region's remoteness.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had secured three seats while Congress had bagged one.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Chatra, despite the constituency going to polls on May 20.

On May 3, he conducted a roadshow in Ranchi and addressed rallies in Singhbhum and Gumla's Sisai on May 4. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and chief ministers from BJP-ruled states also campaigned for the party's candidates.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was slated to address a rally in Khunti in support of party candidate Arjun Munda, but couldn't due to bad weather. Sarma addressed the people via phone, urging them to vote for Munda.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held rallies in Singhbhum and Gumla's Basia on May 7 to support INDIA bloc candidates. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren and Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former Chief Minister Hemant Soren, also campaigned extensively for INDIA bloc candidates. PTI SAN SAN MNB