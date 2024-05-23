Campaigning for 4 LS seats in Jharkhand ends, voting on May 25

Ranchi, May 23 (PTI) Campaigning for the four Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand - Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur - concluded at 5pm on Thursday.

In the sixth phase of LS elections scheduled for May 25, marking the third round of polls in the state, a total of 93 candidates are contesting with 16 from Giridih, Dhanbad (25), Ranchi (27), and Jamshedpur (25).

According to an election official, over 82.16 lakh electors, including 40.09 lakh women, are eligible to vote in this phase.

State's deputy chief electoral officer (CEO) Neha Arora told reporters that 32,852 officials would be deployed at 8,963 polling stations in this phase.

Arora added that FIRs were lodged in 80 cases for election poll code violations so far.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP secured three seats while its ally AJSU Party bagged Giridih.

During the campaign period, leaders of various political parties and candidates made vigorous efforts to garner people’s support in their favour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in Jamshedpur on May 19 seeking votes for the party's candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato, while Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed two rallies in Godda and Ranchi on Wednesday for party candidates.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan campaigned for BJP candidates.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Kalpana Soren, wife of jailed former CM Hemant Soren, campaigned for INDIA bloc candidates.

The BJP has fielded Dulu Mahato from Dhanbad, Sanjay Seth from Ranchi, and Bidyut Baran Mahato from Jamshedpur. Its ally AJSU Party has fielded Chandra Prakash Chaudhary from Giridih.

For the INDIA bloc, Congress has nominated Yashaswini Sahay from Ranchi and Anupama Singh from Dhanbad. JMM has fielded its Tundi MLA Mathura Mahato from Giridih and Baharagora MLA Samir Mohanty from Jamshedpur. PTI SAN SAN MNB