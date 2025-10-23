Campaigning for Ghatsila bypoll yet to pick up pace as candidates focus on small group meetings

Jamshedpur, Oct 23 (PTI) Ahead of the four-day Chhath festival beginning this weekend, political parties are focusing on door-to-door contact and small group meetings to mobilise voters in favour of their respective candidates for the November 11 Ghatsila assembly bypoll in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district.
The seat fell vacant following the death of JMM MLA and state education minister Ramdas Soren in New Delhi on August 15.
Soren, who also headed the party’s district unit, was succeeded by his son Somesh Chandra Soren as the JMM candidate.
The BJP-led NDA has fielded Babulal Soren, son of BJP MLA and former chief minister Champai Soren, who had lost to Ramdas Soren in the 2024 assembly polls.
The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) has re-nominated Babulal Murmu, who finished third in the last election.
As Chhath preparations gather pace across the region, candidates are holding small meetings with community leaders, women’s groups and youth to reach out to voters.
JMM MLA from Potka, Sanjeev Sardar, on Thursday toured several villages, including Utari Ichra, Badsole, Mahulduba and Gangadih, to campaign for the ruling coalition’s nominee.
Highlighting the Hemant Soren government’s welfare initiatives, Sardar urged voters to support Somesh Soren to "complete the unfinished work" of his late father.
Calling Ramdas Soren an "andolankari" (grassroots activist), he said the government remained committed to the welfare of tribals, farmers, workers and women.
He cited schemes such as the Adivasi Scholarship Scheme and women’s empowerment programmes as examples of the JMM’s focus on rural development and social uplift.
Meanwhile, JLKM founder and Dumri MLA Jairam Kumar Mahato, popularly known as Tiger Mahato, criticised dynastic politics, urging educated youths to enter public life to "bring change in the system." "Jharkhand has turned 25, yet unemployment, migration, illiteracy, and poor healthcare continue to plague the state. People are fed up with family-based politics and will reject it," Mahato said at a rally in Ghatsila on Tuesday.
This bypoll is not just about one seat, but a fight for identity, honour and rights of Jharkhand, he added.
BJP candidate Babulal Soren, while interacting with residents across the constituency, blamed the state government for the "pathetic condition" of healthcare services and alleged rampant corruption.
He said, "The time has come to oust this inefficient and corruption-ridden system." PTI BS MNB