Campaigning for local body polls in Gujarat ends; voting on Feb 16

Ahmedabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Campaigning for the February 16 elections to the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC), 68 municipalities and three taluka panchayats in Gujarat concluded on Friday evening.

Voting will also be held for the bypolls to seats of different local and urban bodies lying vacant for various reasons, the State Election Commission (SEC) said in a release.

The three taluka panchayats going for the polls are Gandhinagar, Kathlal and Kapadvanj.

This is the first local bodies election after the Gujarat government in 2023 announced a 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in panchayats, municipalities and civic corporations.

While polling will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday, votes will be counted on Tuesday, the SEC in the statement.

There will be no election on 213 seats which are declared 'uncontested' as only one candidate remained in the fray on each seat while all other nominations were withdrawn, the release said, adding that a total of 5,084 candidates are now in the fray.

The BJP earlier claimed that it was set to win 213 seats of various local bodies, including eight seats of the Junagadh civic body, unopposed after candidates of other parties withdrew their nominations.

The BJP also claimed that it is all set to win four municipalities Bhachau, Jafrabad, Bantva and Halol as the number of seats declared 'uncontested' in favour of it are higher than the majority required in each of these civic bodies.

The Congress, however, alleged that its candidates had to withdraw from the poll race after being threatened by the BJP, a charge denied by the latter.

Of the total 60 seats in 15 wards of BJP-ruled JMC, the ruling party is set to bag eight seats 'uncontested' after Congress candidates withdrew their nominations last week.

On February 4, the last day to withdraw the nominations, the BJP claimed that it won these eight seats in Junagadh without a fight as no other contenders were left in the fray.

Election officials also confirmed that Congress candidates in these eight seats of ward no 3 and 14 have opted out of the race, leaving only BJP nominees in the poll ring. Now, voting will be held for the remaining 52 seats, the SEC said.

In the previous election held for the JMC in 2019, the BJP retained power by winning 54 seats while the Congress and the NCP won three seats each.

In August 2023, the state government raised the OBC quota threshold in municipal corporations, panchayats and municipalities to 27 per cent from the previous 10 per cent based on the Justice Jhaveri Commission's report.

The existing quotas in local bodies for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SCs and STs) at 14 per cent and 7 per cent, respectively, remained unchanged, maintaining the overall quotas under the 50 per cent ceiling.

The Jhaveri commission was set up in July 2022 after the Supreme Court ruled that reservation for OBCs should be based on their population.

The panel collected and analysed data about the nature and implications of backwardness in local bodies, an exercise necessary for fixing the OBC quota in elections for institutes of local self-governance.