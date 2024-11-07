Campaigning gears up for bypolls in 7 seats of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Both the BJP and the Congress are involved in intense campaigning for seven assembly seats of Rajasthan where bypolls are to be held on November 13.

Advertisment

The contest in four seats - Chaurasi, Khinvsar, Jhunjhunu and Ramgarh - has become interesting where traditional equations are witnessing a change this time.

In Khinvsar, a Jat-dominated seat, the fight is among BJP's Ratan Chaudhary, Revant Ram Danga of Congress and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal's wife Kanika Beniwal.

In the Chaurasi seat, both BJP and Congress are trying to weaken the influence of Bhartiya Adivasi Party (BAP). The party has scored over both the national parties in recent assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

According to a BJP leader, RSS workers are campaigning door to door to woo the voters.

The BJP has fielded Kari Lal whereas the Congress and the BAP has given chance to Mahesh Roat and Anil Katara on the seat respectively.

Jhunjhunu is facing a triangular contest in this bypoll. The BJP has given ticket to its rebel Rajendra Bhambu whereas Congress has fielded Amit Ola, son of MP Brijendra Ola.

Advertisment

Former minister Rajendra Singh Gudha and Azad Samaj Party leader Ameen Maniyar are giving a challenge to the Congress. Gudha was a minister in the Ashok Gehlot-led government.

Political analysts said that the Congress was perceived to be gaining sympathy votes in Ramgarh after the demise of its MLA Zubair Khan but BJP's Sukhvant Singh is likely to give him a tough fight due to his aggressive campaigning and better image among people.

The Congress has fielded Khan's son Aryan from the seat.

Advertisment

Both the parties are also focusing on Dalit voters. Singh got sizeable Dalit community votes in the last assembly election when he contested as Azad Samaj Party candidate.

The three other seats where bypolls will be held are Dausa, Deoli-Uniara and Salumber. Counting will be held on November 23.

Of these seven seats, four were previously held by Congress, while the BJP, Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), and Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) each held one.

Advertisment

Election is being held in Salumber due to the death of BJP MLA Amritlal Meena.

The remaining five seats became vacant as their representatives were elected to Parliament in the Lok Sabha polls.

Currently, the 200-seat state assembly has 114 MLAs of the BJP, 65 of the Congress, three of the BAP, two of the BSP, one of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and eight Independent MLAs. PTI AG ZMN