Campaigning in Haryana, Rahul visits rural family in Sonipat village

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while campaigning in Haryana, had food with a rural family after making a brief halt at a village in Sonipat district.

According to a minute-long video shared by the party on Tuesday, Gandhi, accompanied by Congress leaders Deepender Singh Hooda and Bajrang Punia, is welcomed by the women of the house who sing traditional welcome songs.

Congress sources said that Gandhi visited the house of a poor family at Barwasni village.

According to the video, the food is cooked on a mud 'chulha' as women prepare 'rotis' and vegetables.

Clad in his trademark white T-shirt, Gandhi greets those present in the house. Along with Hooda and Punia, he then has the food with a glass of 'lassi'.

Congress MP from Sonipat Satpal Brahamchari was also present, the sources said.

The women in the house speak to Gandhi about various issues.

A woman says that she is concerned about the safety and security of children these days. She also raises the drug menace issue, to which Gandhi says earlier it used to be in Punjab, but now Haryana is under its grip.

Another woman raises the unemployment issue, saying young graduates are without jobs and this is why they are falling to social ills.

In the meanwhile, wrestler-turned-politician Punia is seen teaching a technique or two to a young child, a budding wrestler, present in the house.

"Are you a wrestler," Gandhi asks the child.

Gandhi campaigned in Haryana for the second consecutive day as part of the second-leg of his campaigning in the state, which goes to polls on October 5.

On Tuesday, he campaigned in Jhajjar and Sonipat districts.

Addressing a rally in Gohana in Sonipat, Gandhi said he tasted the famous Matu Ram halwai's 'jalebi' in the car and sent a message to his sister and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that "today I have eaten the best jalebi of my life".

"I am bringing a box of jalebi for you too," said Gandhi.

"Then I told Deepender Ji and Bajrang Punia Ji that this jalebi should go to the whole world," he told the rally.

He also emphasized that Matu halwai's jalebi should be sold across the country and be exported which will generate more employment opportunities.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 while results will be declared on October 8. The Congress is eyeing to wrest power from the BJP.