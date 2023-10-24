Campaigning in his constituency, Gehlot speaks of 2020 revolt

Jodhpur, Oct 23 (PTI) Campaigning in his assembly constituency, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday recalled the attempt to topple his government in 2020 and said those who tried it, "did not know who they were dealing with".

“I have been the chief minister of the state three times. I completed all these three terms which is a big thing.

"It is not just that I completed all these three terms... they tried to topple my government this time but they failed. They thought that they would succeed here as well, but they had no idea who they were dealing with” Gehlot said.

The Congress leader was speaking while campaigning in his constituency Sardarpura for the second day. He held road shows and corner meetings in various localities of the constituency.

Gehlot's then deputy Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had revolted against him in July 2020. The month-long crisis ended after the intervention of the party high command. Pilot was then removed as the deputy chief minister and state Congress president.

While Gehlot-Pilot ties have been strained since, with both openly taking pot-shots at each other, the party has been putting up a united face in the state in the run-up to the November 25 Assembly polls.

Gehlot expressed gratitude to the people and sought their blessings for the upcoming election.

On Tuesday, his campaigning was focused on Mandore - a Mali-dominant area.

Gehlot, who belongs to the Mali community, also attended a felicitation programme organised by the community in which 836 meritorious students were honoured.

While addressing various gatherings, Gehlot said that it was his duty to come to his constituency immediately after getting the ticket and express his gratitude to them.

“You have always blessed me. So it was my duty to come to you first. Now, with your permission I would leave to take care of the remaining 199 seats,” he said. PTI CORR RT