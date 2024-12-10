CAMPCO appeals to Maharashtra CM for regulation of flavoured supari products

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 10 (PTI) The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) has submitted a formal letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging a review of the prohibition on flavoured supari products in the state, which has been in effect since 2013, officials said on Tuesday.

CAMPCO president A Kishore Kumar Kodgi emphasised that the cooperative's flavoured supari products fully comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act and are distinct from products like tobacco, gutka, or pan masala.

He highlighted that the ban has caused undue challenges for farmers, traders, and small businesses, despite these products being legally manufactured and sold in other parts of the country.

The appeal underscored the key differences between flavoured supari and pan masala, noting that the former does not include lime, catechu, or tobacco and complies with all regulatory standards.

According to CAMPCO, it has also proposed guidelines for the regulation of flavoured supari, including adherence to the Food Safety and Standards Act, prohibition of ingredients associated with pan masala or gutka, such as tobacco or nicotine, and regulation of artificial sweeteners within permissible limits.

The cooperative has emphasised the significant cultural and economic importance of arecanut in India, especially for rural communities reliant on its cultivation.

Maharashtra, which grows arecanut across more than 3,000 hectares and produces 5,000 metric tonnes annually, has been negatively affected by the ban, read the letter.

"We are confident in the chief minister’s leadership and his support for the farming community," Kodgi stated, reiterating CAMPCO’s commitment to ensuring safe and regulated practices for arecanut products. PTI CORR AMP SSK KH