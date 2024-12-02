CAMPCO seeks scientific study, budget support for arecanut research

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Dec 2 (PTI) The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Limited (CAMPCO) on Monday urged the Union government to initiate scientific research to validate the safety and potential anti-carcinogenic properties of arecanut in its natural form.

In a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, CAMPCO president A Kishore Kumar Kodgi also requested budgetary allocation for such studies, emphasising the crop's economic and cultural importance.

India cultivates arecanut on 9.55 lakh hectares, producing 17-18 lakh metric tonne annually, supporting the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers. CAMPCO has contributed over Rs 650 crore in GST since its implementation, Kodgi stated.

In the letter, the cooperative highlighted that the World Health Organisation's classification of arecanut as carcinogenic stems from studies involving harmful mixtures like gutka and betel quid containing tobacco, rather than arecanut in its natural state.

Citing studies from institutions like the Indian Institute of Science, Emory University, and Taipei Medical University, CAMPCO pointed to evidence suggesting arecanut extracts exhibit tumour-suppressing properties without affecting healthy cells.

A Nitte University survey also found no oral cancer cases among individuals consuming pure arecanut.

CAMPCO has proposed collaborative research by ICMR, ICAR, AIIMS, and IISc and sought a review of WHO's classification, a suggestion supported by former WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan.

Kodgi expressed optimism that the government would prioritise funding for the research, ensuring fair assessment and protecting farmers' livelihoods. PTI COR AMP KH