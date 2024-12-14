Camps to be held in Latur's villages for farmers under 'Agristack' scheme

Latur, Dec 14 (PTI) Special camps will be organised in villages of Latur to implement the Maharashtra government's 'Agristack' scheme, an official said on Saturday.

Under the 'Agristack' scheme of the state's Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development as well as Fisheries departments, databases of farmers, farm land, seasonal crops will be made along with georeferenced village maps having details of land plots, he said.

"It will be implemented from Monday. We will hold camps in villages to give farmers unique IDs. The Agristack scheme will help those under the PM-Kisan initiative and also increase the latter's coverage. It will help them get aid through Kisan credit cards, Agricultural Infrastructure Fund and also streamline crop surveys for insurance and disaster compensation," he added. PTI COR BNM