Camps to be organized across U'khand for 45 days 'Administration Towards Villages' campaign: CM

Dehradun, Dec 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday directed officials and public representatives to organise camps across the state for 45 days under the 'Administration Towards the Villages' campaign to ensure that the benefits of central and state government welfare schemes reaches everyone.

Reviewing the preparations for the campaign here, he said that multi-purpose camps should be organized at the Nyaya Panchayat level for the next 45 days starting today.

He said that camps should be organised in a phased manner in all the Nyaya Panchayats of the state, and applications should be collected from the general public by visiting rural areas, and eligible persons should be ensured the benefits of various schemes.

Dhami also directed that more than one camp should be organised in large Nyaya Panchayats as per requirement.

The CM directed that the camps should be widely publicised before their commencement and all residents of the Nyaya Panchayat should be informed about them in advance.

Dhami said that the district magistrate's presence should be ensured at one camp every week, while senior administrative officers should be present at other camps, and departmental officers should be present at the camps to resolve public grievances on the spot.

Emphasizing the important role of public representatives, Chief Minister Dhami said that 100 per cent attendance of all public representatives should be ensured at the camps. PTI DPT NB NB