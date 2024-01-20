Can any one be 'more corrupt' than Gandhis: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 20 (PTI) As the Congress continued to target Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with corruption allegations during its 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in the state, the BJP leader hit back on Saturday, maintaining that no one can be "more corrupt" than the Gandhis.

Sarma has been called the "most corrupt CM in the country" at several public gatherings over the last two days by Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Yatra that is on its third day in the state.

"Anything abusive, that comes from the so called Gandhi family, I consider it as a blessing. Because this gives me the energy to fight against a family which considers itself to be the most powerful," Sarma posted in X.

He also said, "But I want to ask only one thing, can any one be more corrupt then the Gandhi’s? - Bofors Scam, National Herald Scam, Bhopal Gas Tragedy, the escape of Anderson, 2G scam, Coal Scam, etc (the list is huge and it goes on & on )".

Gandhi had claimed that Sarma can "give lessons" to chief ministers of other BJP-ruled states on "how to indulge in corruption".

Sarma had countered the allegations on Thursday also, the first day of the Yatra in Assam, by terming the Gandhi family as being "most corrupt" and using a "duplicate" surname.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi addressing a press conference at Majuli as part of the Yatra on Friday, had alleged that corruption was being focused on in the state as it was the "core issue" for the people of the state.

The Yatra will travel through Assam till January 25, travelling a total of 833 km across 17 districts. PTI SSG SSG RG