Can anyone shut a temple built with people's money? asks Pawar on PM 'Babri lock' remarks

Beed (Maharashtra), May 9 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar said on Thursday people were happy over the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that the Congress will put a "Babri lock" on the shrine if voted to power.

The former Union minister wondered if a government can shut down a temple built with people's contribution and added Modi's comments show he is not returning to power at the Centre after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a campaign rally at Ambejogai in Beed district in support of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha candidate Bajrang Sonawane who is pitted against BJP's Pankaja Munde, Pawar asked the crowd, "Have you ever heard a government shutting down a temple constructed with people's funds?" The Rajya Sabha MP maintained the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been built with people's donations.

"The country is happy that the Ram temple has come up in Ayodhya. Lakhs of people from all over the country contributed in its construction. But PM Modi says the INDIA alliance will lock the temple if it comes to power. Can such a thing be done?" he asked.

Early this week, Modi stated at a rally in Madhya Pradesh that he wants the BJP-led NDA to win 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls to ensure the Congress does not bring back Article 370 in Kashmir and also put a "Babri lock" on the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Pawar averred that Modi devotes a large part of his election speeches in running down his politician rivals.

"Modi is frequently coming to Maharashtra as he knows the state is voting against him, going by the vote percentage in the first two phases. So, instead of talking about what he did in the last 10 years and what he proposes to do in the future, he devotes a major part of his speeches to belittle political rivals," the veteran leader asserted.

The NCP (SP) president alleged the PM has regularly targeted his political opponents.

Pawar criticised Modi for repeatedly referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as "shehzada" (prince).

"Rahul Gandhi has travelled through the length and breath of the country to meet people, understand their issues and to work for a better tomorrow. But Modi calls him 'shehzada' and attacks his family, who contribution to the nation will never be forgotten," he stated.

The 83-year-old politician said the tone of Modi's speeches against opposition leaders does not suit the dignity of the post he holds.

Pawar asserted the opposition INDIA alliance was committed to providing a strong leadership to the country after the Lok Sabha elections.

Beed in central Maharashtra is among 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state that will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13. PTI MR RSY