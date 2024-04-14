Can country where 80 crore people survive on free ration become 'vishwaguru': Akhilesh

Meerut (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday mocked the BJP government’s claim that the country was set to become a 'vishwaguru', asking how is it possible when 80 crore people in the nation need to be given free rations.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) leader was making a veiled reference to the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which 80 crore people in the country are given free rations every month.

"Can a country where 80 crore people survive on free ration become a 'vishwaguru (global leader)'," Yadav told reporters here in response to a question.

He also expressed confidence that the SP and the opposition INDIA bloc will emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha elections.

"SP will register a historic win in the elections. This time, the western wind which is blowing from the west (part of Uttar Pradesh), is in favour of INDIA (bloc), and will reach the last corner (of the state)," Yadav said.

On whether he would contest the Lok Sabha elections, the SP chief said, "Let the date come." To another question on whether his Meerut visit was out of love for Dalits, Yadav said, "Netaji (SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav) had himself sent (prominent Dalit leader) Kanshiram to Lok Sabha from Etawah." "This fight is very old and big. It is one that was once fought by Chaudhary Charan Singh. He was respected by people from all sections of society," the SP chief said.

He also said that this election is one to save the Constitution and democracy.

"Does the youth not know that they have been cheated? Those who were looking to get permanent jobs are deriving satisfaction from Agniveer scheme, and the BJP is exploiting their poverty and helplessness," Yadav claimed.

"The farmers whose votes were garnered saying that their income would be doubled, three black laws were brought for them," he said.

Voting in the Meerut parliamentary constituency will take place in the second phase on April 26. PTI NAV IJT IJT