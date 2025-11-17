Can expect merger of AIADMK factions soon, says expelled leader Sengottaiyan

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 17 (PTI) Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan on Monday claimed that a merger of various factions of the party could be expected soon.

Also, he denied that he was acting as per the "instruction" of BJP senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in striving for a united AIADMK.

The former state minister, who in October met expelled leaders O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, to take forward his idea of bringing them back into the AIADMK fold, had invoked the ire of the party chief leading to his expulsion from AIADMK.

“You can expect the unification of various groups soon. Efforts are on in this direction,” Sengottaiyan told reporters here.

Asked if he was acting on the instruction of Amit Shah to bring about a merger of the AIADMK factions, he replied “I am not acting under his instructions. I called on Amit Shah and we both exchanged our views on several issues.” On whether he along with Dhinakaran, would form alliance with actor Vijay led TVK, Sengottaiyan said “I can’t comment on this. My wish is to unite all the (AIADMK) groups.” PTI JSP JSP ADB