Can people expect justice against govt if former leader of ruling party is judge: Rohit Pawar

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday objected to the Supreme Court collegium recommending former BJP spokesperson Aarti Sathe for a High Court judge's post, stating it would affect the impartiality of the judiciary.

Can people expect justice when they move the court against the government and the judge happens to be a former member of the ruling party, he asked.

Pawar, who is a general secretary of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), urged the collegium to withdraw its recommendation.

The BJP had said on Tuesday that Sathe had resigned from the party two years ago.

"Appointing a person, who has openly represented a political party on public platforms as a judge, is one of the biggest blows to democracy. This will adversely impact the impartiality of India's judiciary," said Pawar at a press conference.

Sathe, once a prominent face of the BJP in TV debates, may have resigned from her party post in 2024, but the judicial appointment process begins years in advance, he said.

"If her name has been proposed in 2025, her interview must have happened around 2023. Was she still holding a party position then?" Pawar asked.

"Will a judge with political background deliver unbiased verdicts on issues like farmers' suicides, land scams or environmental concerns that may involve the government?" he asked.

Pawar appealed to the government and the Chief Justice to remove Sathe's name from the list of recommended candidates.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye had said on Tuesday that Sathe had severed all ties with the BJP two years ago.

In the past, there were instances where Congress MPs became judges and then became MPs again, he said, adding that political association cannot be the sole reason for disqualification for appointment to the judiciary. PTI MR KRK