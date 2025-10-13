Can set up conservation lab in Maharashtra if land is made available: INTACH chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Oct 13 (PTI) INTACH can set up a conservation laboratory in Maharashtra if land is made available, its chairperson Ashok Singh Thakur said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, Thakur, a historian hailing from Maharashtra, also said local governing bodies should come ahead with proposals to restore monuments in their jurisdiction.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage was formally constituted on January 27, 1984 to preserve and conserve the country's tangible and intangible heritage.

Asked about Maharashtra having numerous monuments but no conservation laboratory, he said, "There are a few bottlenecks. If someone gives land or building, we will set up a lab in Maharashtra too. A laboratory is a work of responsibility and we need highly technical people for that." The five laboratories of INTACH are now old, he pointed out.

Thakur said there is need for public participation in heritage conservation.

"INTACH is developing around 70 unprotected monuments in Delhi. To take this movement across the country there is a need of public participation," he said.

"There are many monuments in the country belonging to local governing bodies. Private owners are not interested much in this conservation activity but bodies like gram panchayats want monuments in their jurisdiction to be restored. If such bodies approach the nearest local chapter, restoration can be taken up," he added.

Thakur said INTACH will be signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TCS with regards to restoration of stepwells across the country.

All INTACH chapters across the country have been asked to send proposals of stepwells that need restoration, Thakur added.

Speaking about the notification on private participation in restoration projects involving nearly 3700 Archaeological Survey of India protected monuments, he said the Uttar Pradesh government has come up with a circular laying down that restoration of state protected monuments will be done by INTACH also. PTI AW BNM