Can UPSC coaching centres publish mock interviews without consent? RTI query raises issue

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Can a coaching institute publish a candidate's mock interview online without his consent? The question was raised through an RTI application before the Department of Consumer Affairs, bringing attention to the use of aspirants' interviews and personal details by coaching centres.

The query, filed under the Right to Information Act, 2005, had sought to know whether coaching institutes can upload a candidate's mock interview conducted during the preparations for the UPSC Civil Services Examination even if the aspirant later objects to its publication.

However, in response, the Department of Consumer Affairs said the queries were in the nature of seeking advice or clarification and therefore, did not fall within the definition of "information" under section 2(f) of the RTI Act.

The reply was later upheld by the Central Information Commission, which dismissed the appeal after observing that the public authority had provided an appropriate response.

The applicant, Shashank Gaur, had specifically asked: "Does the coaching have right to publish Mock Interview in this case? Can a candidate deny publishing of his Mock Interview? Or coachings can publish his Mock Interview without his consent?" The RTI application had said such a situation may arise when a candidate gives a mock interview in early stages of preparations and performs poorly, but improves later. If the earlier interview is published after the declaration of the results, it could portray the candidate in a negative light and invite adverse comments on social media platforms.

Another question in the application was related to the use of students' names by coaching institutes for promotional purposes.

The applicant had asked: "If the student has not used the course purchased and after the declaration of results, candidate wants that his name not be used for that particular course, does the coaching has right to publish student name? Is the consent of the student not necessary?" The issue gained prominence as the results of the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 were declared on Friday, a time when coaching institutes often publicise candidates' interviews and names for promotional purposes. PTI MHS RC