Canada-based Babbar Khalsa activist Landa declared 'individual terrorist'

New Delhi: The government has declared Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, a Canada-based activist of the banned Babbar Khalsa International, an "individual terrorist" under the anti-terror law.

According to an official notification, Singh was involved in the May 2022 Rocket Propelled Grenade attack on the Punjab Police's intelligence branch headquarters, besides supplying IEDs, arms, sophisticated weapons and explosives from across the border to carry out terror attacks in the country.

Singh hails from Harike in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab and currently resides in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. He is an activist of the banned Babbar Khalsa International.

He has also been involved in various criminal cases related to the raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds for terrorist acts in Punjab and other parts of the country.

The government said Singh and his associates have been conspiring to disrupt the peace, law and order in Punjab by carrying out targeted killings, extortions and other anti-national activities in different parts of India.

An open-ended warrant and a look out circular have also been issued against him.

"The central government believes that Lakhbir Singh @ Landa is involved in terrorism and the said Lakhbir Singh @ Landa is to be added as a terrorist in the Fourth Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the notification said.

Therefore, by exercising the powers conferred under the UAPA, he has been declared as an individual terrorist, it said.

Singh is the 55th individual who has been designated as a terrorist under the law.