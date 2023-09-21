Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh killed in Winnipeg

Chandigarh/New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Gangster Sukhdul Singh alias Sukha Duneke, one of Punjab's most wanted criminals, was killed in the Canadian city of Winnipeg by unidentified people, sources said on Thursday.

"It is believed to be the result of inter-gang rivalry," a source said.

The killing of the Canada-based gangster, who had at least 18 cases against him including those for murder, attempt to murder and robbery, took place on Wednesday night Canada time, the sources said.

Hailing from Duneke Kalan village in Punjab's Moga district, the gangster fled to Canada in December 2017, official sources said.

An active member of the Davinder Bambiha gang, Duneke was closely associated with Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Arsh Dalla, gangster Lucky Patial, Malaysia-based gangster Jackpal Singh alias Lali and other criminals.

The dreaded gangster was managing the activities of the gang from foreign soil and was also involved in running an extortion racket, targeted killings of rival gang members in Punjab and neighbouring areas through his local contacts and managing the network of his foreign-based associates, the sources said.

In the last few months, the number of extortion calls made by Duneke had increased considerably in Punjab and neighbouring areas, they added.

In January, two of Duneke's associates -- Kulwinder Singh alias Kinda and Paramjeet Singh Pamma -- were arrested by the counter-intelligence wing (Bathinda) and three pistols and cartridges seized from their possession.

The two men were part of the extortion racket run by Duneke.

After his father died in 1990, Duneke got a peon's job at the Moga deputy commissioner's office on compassionate ground. During the eight years he continued with the job, he became addicted to drugs, the sources said.

A lookout circular was issued against Duneke in 2022.

His name had also figured in connection with the killing of international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian in March last year. He was accused of arranging the shooters for the killing.

Duneke's name also cropped up following the killing of two rival gang members -- Manpreet Singh and Vicky Singh -- by the shooters of the Bambiha gang in January 2022. PTI CHS VSD SKL RC