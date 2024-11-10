Canada High Commission under increased security after Sikh protest

New Delhi: Security was beefed up outside the Canada High Commission in Chanakyapuri area after Hindu-Sikh group held a protest there against an attack on a Hindu Temple in Canada.

Many Sikh protestors climbed the barricades and raised slogans against the violence inside a temple in Canada's Brampton.

The protest was held under the banner of Hindu Sikh Global Forum.

Delhi Police was seen pleading the protestors to stay behind the barricades.

"We have deployed additional force and barricadings have been done outside of the High Commission of Canada following a protest march call. Our teams are not allowing anyone to breach the law and order," a senior police officer said.