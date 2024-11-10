Advertisment
National

Canada High Commission under increased security after Sikh protest

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Members of Hindu Sikh Global Forum protest against the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, near Canadian Embassy, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

Members of the Hindu Sikh Global Forum protest against the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada, near the Canadian Embassy, in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

New Delhi: Security was beefed up outside the Canada High Commission in Chanakyapuri area after Hindu-Sikh group held a protest there against an attack on a Hindu Temple in Canada.

Advertisment

Many Sikh protestors climbed the barricades and raised slogans against the violence inside a temple in Canada's Brampton.

The protest was held under the banner of Hindu Sikh Global Forum.

Delhi Police was seen pleading the protestors to stay behind the barricades.

Advertisment

"We have deployed additional force and barricadings have been done outside of the High Commission of Canada following a protest march call. Our teams are not allowing anyone to breach the law and order," a senior police officer said.

Canada Hindu Temple Canadian High Commission Brampton Hindu temple in Canada Hindu temple vandalised in Canada Hindu Temple Vandalism
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe