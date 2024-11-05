Canada temple attack: Pawan Kalyan urges Trudeau govt to take steps for safety of Hindus

Amaravati, Nov 5(PTI) Describing the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada as “more than an isolated incident”, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has said the incident pained him deeply and hoped that the Canadian government would take necessary steps to ensure the safety of Hindu community there.

Advertisment

In a social media post on Monday night, Kalyan said Hindus are a global minority, and as such, they receive little attention, little solidarity, and are easily targeted. Every act of hatred, every instance of abuse against them is a blow to all who cherish humanity and peace.

“It pains me deeply to see our Hindu brothers and sisters enduring persecution, violence, and unimaginable suffering in places like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and recently, Bangladesh.

Today’s attack on a Hindu temple and on Hindus in Canada strikes at the heart, sparking both anguish and alarm,” he said.

Advertisment

But this is more than an isolated incident and across various countries, acts of violence and targeted hatred against Hindus persist, yet the silence from global leaders, international organizations, and the “so-called peace-loving" NGOs is deafening, he added.

Kalyan stated that it is not merely a plea for compassion but a call for action which the world needs to acknowledge and address the suffering of Hindus with the same urgency and commitment it offers others.

“It is my fervent hope that the Canadian government takes immediate, decisive steps to ensure a safe and secure environment for the Hindu community there." The Deputy CM said the humanity cannot afford selective compassion and people should stand united, with unwavering resolve, against the persecution of any community, anywhere. PTI GDK ROH