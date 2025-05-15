Canada's 1st indigenous Miss World contestant says it's her duty to be voice of her people

Bengaluru/Hyderabad, May 15 (PTI) Miss Canada Emma Morrison, who's in Telangana right now, representing her country at the 72nd Miss World pageant, is happy to let people in on her secret. "Her people" -- indigenous Mushkegowuk Cree or Swampy Cree people -- call Canada Turtle Island.

The first indigenous Miss Canada, who grew up in a small town with only 1,500 people (Chapleau in Northern Ontario), said it's her responsibility as Miss World Canada to advocate for indigenous women.

In an exclusive interview to PTI Videos, Morrison said she cannot pinpoint an exact moment that she decided to leverage a platform like Miss World for the welfare of her people.

"You can say it started when I was a little girl because of the residential school systems and the missing and murdered indigenous women's epidemic. In Canada, we as indigenous peoples, especially women, face a lot of challenges. The discovery of the 215 unmarked graves found at Kamloops Residential School really shaped the way I see the world and my place in it," said Morrison.

That her mother, her role model, transformed that place of sorrow into empowerment further propelled her, said Morrison.

"I knew that I wanted to transform my beauty with the purpose project into something empowering, but something that connects to my hearts and also indigenous people," she added.

With her Beauty With a Purpose (BWAP) project, Reconnecting Through Ribbon Skirts -- a traditional piece of clothing worn by Indigenous women and two-spirit people -- Morrison wants to reconnect with her culture, to honour those who are no longer there, and to empower those she can.

"The ribbon skirts make us feel empowered and inspire us to reclaim our strength in a country where we still face high challenges," she said.

Morrison, who spent over 27 hours to reach India, said her experience so far has been overwhelmingly good.

In her Instagram page, she talks about how her trips to 1,000 Pillar Temple -- Rudreswara Swamy Temple in Hanamakonda -- and Warangal Fort, which she describes as "sacred sites of hundreds and hundreds of years old", have made her understand the importance of embracing one's culture, all over again.

"It's truly inspiring to see how strong and enduring these cultures and traditions are, passed down through generations and still standing with pride," she wrote.

Morrison said she is also looking forward to her family joining her in the last week of May. "They are going to love it, and it'll be their first time in India too," she told PTI.

Morrison, who was also crowned Miss Teenage World when she was 17, said she has been waiting for almost forever to be here.

"I have been crowned Miss World Canada for over two and a half years now, and it feels so surreal that I'm finally here at the Miss World Festival in Hyderabad. In Canada, when one indigenous person wins, we all win. So the support has been absolutely incredible," said Morrison.