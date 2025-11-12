Canada's international trade minister Maninder Sidhu begins 3-day visit to India

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Canada's international trade minister Maninder Sidhu kickstarted a three-day visit to India on Wednesday to explore ways to advance bilateral trade and investment ties.

Sidhu will promote Canada's commitment to support and grow Canada-India commercial ties, including in artificial intelligence, clean technology and digital industries, and explore new opportunities for partnerships that benefit workers and businesses in both countries, the Canadian high commission said.

He will also travel to Visakhapatnam to attend the Confederation of Indian Industry's Partnership Summit on November 14.

"This visit to India will reinforce Canada's commitment to diversifying our trade relationships and attracting new investment. As one of the fastest-growing major economies, India offers significant opportunities for Canadian businesses and workers," Sidhu said.

The India-Canada bilateral trade surpassed USD 30 billion in 2024, he said, adding there is even greater potential going forward.

"By deepening cooperation in areas such as energy, clean technology, artificial intelligence, and agriculture, we can unlock new commercial opportunities, drive innovation, and build more resilient and secure supply chains that deliver shared prosperity for both our countries," he said.

The high commission said India is a key partner for Canada as it strengthens economic links in the Indo-Pacific region under a comprehensive strategy.

In 2024, India was Canada's seventh-largest goods and services trading partner.

Canada's commercial priorities in India are targeted at the country's policy objectives and sectors where Canada has a comparative advantage, including agriculture, clean technology, digital industries and infrastructure, the high commission said.

Sidhu's visit comes amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild ties following a diplomatic row.

The two sides have taken several steps in recent months to normalise the relations.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India had dismissed Trudeau's accusation as "absurd".

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

However, Liberal Party leader Carney's victory in the parliamentary election in April helped in beginning the process to reset relations.

Both sides have already posted their high commissioners in each other's capitals. PTI MPB ZMN