Canadian company keen to invest in Punjab: CM Mann

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said a Canadian company has evinced interest in setting up a food processing plant in the state.

Mann held a meeting here with Raman Khatra, the president and chairman of Canadian company Nebula Group, said an official release.

The chief minister said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the company has evinced keen interest to set up a food processing plant whereby tomato, potato and citrus fruits will be procured from the surrounding areas of 10,000 hectares.

The company will export the perishable and fresh items by increasing their shelf life, said Mann.

A tie up with the state-owned Markfed and the Punjab Agro will be ensured to benefit the farmers in a big way, he said, adding the company will set up a plant near Doraha.

Mann also said the company will use its expertise to clean 'Budha Nullah' in Ludhiana with its latest technology.

All out efforts will be made to reduce the total dissolved solids (TDS) level of water to less than 100 so that the same can be fit for drinking purpose, he said.

The chief minister said the company has also agreed to set up a plant for recycling plastic waste, especially bottles to produce pellets.

It will go a long way in solving the problem of plastic waste through its management, thereby paving the way for a clean and green environment, said Mann.