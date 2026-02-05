Canadian delegation calls on Haryana CM, discusses potential cooperation in critical sectors

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) A high-level delegation led by Canadian Minister of Indigenous Relations (Alberta) Rajan Sawhney called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Thursday and discussed potential cooperation in critical sectors such as energy, food processing, agriculture, logistics and free trade.

Alberta is a province in western Canada.

Welcoming the Canadian delegation, the chief minister emphasised that Haryana has always been open to global partnerships that contribute to skill enhancement, innovation and economic growth.

He highlighted that a large number of students from Haryana are currently pursuing higher education in Canada, making academic collaboration a key area of mutual interest.

During the detailed discussions, both sides explored possibilities of deepening cooperation in the field of higher education, a Haryana government statement said.

Special emphasis was laid on the proposal for establishing overseas campuses of Canadian universities in India, particularly in Haryana, it said.

The delegation briefed the chief minister on Alberta's advanced skill development ecosystem and various initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between education and employment.

Both sides agreed that collaborative efforts in skill training, vocational education and industry-linked programmes could significantly enhance employment opportunities for youth in Haryana, the statement said.

The discussions also focused on potential cooperation in critical sectors such as energy, food processing, agriculture, logistics and free trade.

The chief minister highlighted Haryana's growing capabilities in renewable energy, agri-based industries and supply chain infrastructure, and expressed interest in knowledge-sharing, technology transfer and investment opportunities with Alberta in these sectors.

Sawhney appreciated Haryana's progressive approach towards industrial development, innovation and human resource development.

The meeting was held in a warm, constructive and cordial atmosphere, reflecting the strengthening ties between Haryana and Canada, it said.

Chief Minister Saini assured the visiting delegation of all possible support and facilitation from the Haryana government for initiatives that promote bilateral cooperation, educational exchange and economic partnership. PTI SUN KSS KSS