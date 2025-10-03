Canadian envoy presents credentials to Murmu, year after diplomatic row

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter, who has taken charge of the diplomatic post nearly a year after bilateral ties broke down over the allegations of Indian links in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India had also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney in June this year agreed to pursue "constructive" steps to restore stability in India-Canada ties, including the early return of envoys to each other's capitals.

Following this, both countries appointed envoys to each other's capitals in August, signalling their efforts to mend ties.

While India named seasoned diplomat Dinesh K Patnaik as the next high commissioner to Ottawa, Canada appointed Cooter as its new envoy to New Delhi.

Patnaik presented his credentials to Canada's Governor General Mary Simon on September 25.

Cooter presented his credentials to President Murmu on Friday.

In a statement, the president's office said envoys of four nations, including Canada and Slovenia, presented their credentials to Murmu.

Those who presented their credentials were Ahmedou Sidi Mohamed, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Christian Biever, Ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Christopher Cooter, High Commissioner of Canada and Tomaz Mencin, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia.

Cooter has 35 years of diplomatic experience, having served most recently as Canada's charge d'affaires to Israel and as Canada's high commissioner to South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Mauritius and Madagascar.

He also served as first secretary at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi from 1998 to 2000. PTI AKV ACB RHL