Canadian Foreign Minister Anand meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday noted the significance of India-Canada ties in areas of trade, energy, technology and people-to-people linkages when Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met him.

In the meeting, PM Modi recalled his visit to Canada in June this year for the G7 Summit during which he held an "extremely productive" meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, an official readout said.

"The prime minister noted the significance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries in trade, energy, technology, agriculture and people-to-people ties," it said.

Modi also conveyed his warm wishes to Carney and said that he looked forward to their upcoming engagements.

Anand arrived in New Delhi last evening as part of her three-nation tour that will also take her to China and Singapore.

The India-Canada relations hit rock bottom following then Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in 2023 of a potential Indian link to the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

However, both sides have initiated a series of measures to repair the ties after Liberal Party leader Mark Carney became the prime minister following his victory in the parliamentary elections in April.

The renewed vibrancy in the ties between the two countries followed PM Modi's talks with Carney on the margins of the G7 summit at Canada's Kananaskis in June.