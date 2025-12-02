Canadian High Commissioner calls on Haryana CM; offers cooperation in education, investment

Chandigarh, Dec 2 (PTI) Canadian High Commissioner Christopher Cooter on Tuesday called on Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

According to a statement issued by the Haryana government, Canada offered cooperation in areas such as education, investment and technical collaboration, and proposed to open a university in the state.

The Haryana government is continuously striving to establish the state as a global hub in the field of education, it said.

"In continuation of these efforts, Canada's High Commissioner to India Christopher Cooter paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at his (official) residence, Sant Kabir Kutir, here on Tuesday," the statement said.

During the meeting, both the sides agreed to develop a fast-track system to facilitate investment processes between them. This system will enable the simplification of approval procedures, better coordination among departments, and the provision of all necessary services.

Considering Haryana's rapid economic growth, strong industrial base, and investor-friendly policies, Canada expressed interest in further strengthening its economic and strategic engagement with the state, the statement said.

This initiative between Haryana and Canada will open new avenues of investment in the state, accelerate job creation and strengthen global partnerships. The government aims to establish Haryana as the most preferred global investment destination in North India, it said.

Cooter also held detailed discussions with Saini on possibilities related to waste-to-energy projects, power generation, and increasing the participation of Haryana's youths in Canada's mining sector.

They also deliberated on a comprehensive roadmap to attract Canadian investors to Haryana, so that bilateral commercial relations between both the sides will become stronger and more result-oriented.

Saini said the Haryana government is committed to providing global opportunities to youths and taking the state towards new dimensions of development.

Youths are being provided with skill training as per industry requirements, and extensive efforts are being made to facilitate employment opportunities for them abroad, he said.

Cooter assured the chief minister that in the coming times, this partnership between Haryana and Canada would progress in a multi-dimensional manner and its benefits would directly reach the people of the state.