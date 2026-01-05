Canadian Hindu outfit signs MoUs with 3 Uttar Pradesh varsities

Lucknow, Jan 5 (PTI) The Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce on Monday signed three memoranda of understanding with Lucknow University, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), and Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, Lucknow.

The signing was aimed at promoting cooperation in higher education, student and faculty exchange, research collaboration, and course exchange, the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan, where the agreement took place, said in a statement.

Governor Anandiben Patel, who is also the chancellor of the three state universities, said significant improvements have been seen in the education and health systems in Uttar Pradesh, and now efforts are being made to take them to the highest level of excellence.

The governor appreciated new syllabi, courses, and work being done in accordance with the NAAC and NIRF reflect a qualitative transformation.

Naresh Kumar Chavda, Trustee of the Canadian Hindu Chamber of Commerce, said there is a growing international demand for Indian languages, and students from Canada will come to India to study them.

Dr JP Pandey, Vice-Chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, described the MoUs as a positive experience.