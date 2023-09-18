Canadian, Indian univs sign pact for collaborative research projects, other programmes

Kolkata, Sep 18 (PTI) O P Jindal Global University, a private Indian institution, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Canada’s York University for academic collaboration.

According to the partnership announced on Monday, the two universities intend to focus on student and faculty exchange programs, short-term study abroad programs, dual-degree programs, and collaborative research projects.

Professor (Dr) Rhonda L Lenton, the eighth President and Vice-Chancellor of York University, and Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O P Jindal Global University, told reporters a slew of joint initiatives.

These include the launch of an India Immersion Programme for Canadian students to enable them to better understand India as a country and its growth story.

“As the world recovers from a global pandemic, progressive universities like York University and O P Jindal Global University have an opportunity to play a greater role in facilitating global engagement to address incredibly complex challenges – from rising geopolitical tensions, economies destabilised by inflation, and surging temperatures that threaten the demise of our planet,” Lenton said.

India and Canada are natural partners to lead in this new global context, she said.

“Recent data from the Canadian Bureau for International Education shows that nearly 34 per cent of Canada’s international students come from India. There is a need to encourage growth in the number of Canadian students visiting India in the near future.

“As India’s leading private university, this relationship will not only boost the association between our universities but also strengthen the long-term educational relationship between India and Canada.” Kumar said. PTI SBN NN