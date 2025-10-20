Canadian paraglider lost in Kangra mountains found: Official

Dharamshala (HP), Oct 20 (PTI) The 27-year-old Canadian traveller who had gone missing while paragliding in the Dhauladhar ranges of Kangra district has been located, authorities said on Monday.

Megan Elizabeth Roberts was paragliding when she crash landed in the mountains.

Roberts had taken a solo flight from Bir-Billing on Saturday.

A search operation had been mounted for her on the basis of the coordinates she had sent through her satellite phone.

A team on foot has reached the site at 13,000 feet where the paraglider landed after the crash, an official said.

"... As the chopper is unable to land there due to clouds, the paraglider is being brought down to 10,000 feet from where, she will be airlifted," Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Baijnath, Sankalp Gautam told PTI.

The operation, still on, is being led by the Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) and local administration.

Four sorties were carried out by a private chopper on Sunday to look for Roberts.

Whether the paraglider is alive is not yet known.