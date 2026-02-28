Canadian PM Carney supports US, Israeli strikes on Iran

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, on a four-day visit to India, on Saturday supported the United States' strikes on Iran, terming them an action to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and threatening international peace and security.

He also said that Canada reaffirms "Israel's right to defend itself." Speaking at the Canada-India Forum in Mumbai, he said the Islamic Republic of Iran is the principal source of instability and terror throughout the Middle East.

It has one of the world's worst human rights records, and must never be allowed to obtain or develop nuclear weapons, he added.

"Canada and our international partners have consistently called upon the Iranian regime to end its nuclear program, including at the G7 summit in Kananaskis and with the United Nations' re-imposition of sanctions this past September. We've sanctioned over 250 Iranian entities. We've listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity," Carney stated.

But despite numerous diplomatic efforts, Iran has neither fully dismantled its nuclear program, halted all enrichment activities, nor ended its support for regional terrorist proxy groups, he said.

"Canada stands with the Iranian people in their long and courageous struggle against this oppressive regime, and we reaffirm Israel's right to defend itself. Canada supports the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent its regime from further threatening international peace and security," Carney added.

The Canadian government also seeks that civilians be protected in this conflict, he said. PTI SM KRK