Canadian Prime Minister appreciates Telangana Yadagirigutta Temple services

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI) The services of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana has received an international honour with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney conveying his appreciation to the temple authorities and devotees recently.

Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha expressed happiness over the international honour received by the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Yadagirigutta.

During the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam held at the EY Centre in Ottawa, the Prime Minister of Canada conveyed his appreciation to the temple authorities and devotees, an official release said.

A letter addressed to the temple administration in this regard by the Canadian Prime Minister was received on Sunday.

In his special message, the prime minister praised the contribution of Hindu Canadians to the country’s diversity and cultural strength.

He described the Mahotsavam as an occasion to celebrate a sacred tradition, experience spiritual joy, and uphold the values of unity and community.

He also thanked the temple organizers and coordinators for their efforts in bringing devotees together and lauded the role of the Hindu community in enriching Canadian society.

Temple Executive Officer Venkata Rao has also expressed pleasure on the International recognition and appreciation, the release added.