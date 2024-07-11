Canal breach floods JJ colony in northwest Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A breach in a canal that supplies water from Haryana to Delhi, led to knee-deep waterlogging in parts of a residential colony in Bawana here, stranding residents in the houses, police said.

The water from the barrage of Munak canal entered the J, K and L blocks of the colony in northwest Delhi early Thursday, causing significant inconvenience and concern for the locals, a police official said.

"We have informed all the concerned department, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Flood Control Department, Public Welfare Department, and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at midnight after the canal overflowed," the official said.

Flow of water from Sonipat has reduced and authorities have requested Haryana to close gates on the canal to control the flow, officials said. The canal originates from the Yamuna river in Munak in Haryana's Karnal district.

Delhi water minister Atishi wrote about the incident in a post on X, saying, "Today early morning there has been a breach in one of the sub-branches of Munak Canal. Delhi Jal Board is working in close coordination with Haryana Irrigation Department, which maintains the Munak Canal.

"Water has been diverted to the other sub-branch of the canal. Repair work has already started and will be completed by this afternoon. The breached sub-branch of the canal will be functional from tomorrow." PTI NSM ALK OZ BHJ BHJ