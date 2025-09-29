Cancel Dussehra rally, redirect funds for flood relief: BJP to Uddhav; Raut says event to go ahead

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye on Monday demanded that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray cancel his party's annual Dussehra rally and utilise the expenditure for flood relief in Marathwada.

Hitting back, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said his party does not need any advice from the BJP.

In the past, Dussehra rallies have taken place after heavy rains, he said, adding the event will give direction to Maharashtra.

Holding the Dussehra rally is a long-standing tradition for Thackeray and the Sena. This year too, he is slated to address the rally at Shivaji Park here on Dussehra on October 2.

When Thackeray was the state's chief minister, he "failed to act and remained at home", Upadhye alleged, adding that this is the time to "atone".

Several parts of Maharashtra, including the usually drought-prone Marathwada region, have been battered by heavy rains, causing floods and widespread damage.

"Marathwada is reeling under severe floods, with people losing everything. Thackeray has already toured five districts for three hours and expressed anguish at the pain and suffering of the affected. Now is the time for action. He should cancel the Dussehra rally and spend that amount for flood victims. That would give meaning to his expressions of sympathy," Upadhye said in a post on X.

उध्दव ठाकरे यांनी दसरा मेळावा

रद्द करून तो खर्च पूरग्रस्ताना द्यावा !



मराठवाड्यातील पूरपरिस्थिती भयंकर आहे. लोकांच सगळं उध्वस्त झालं आहे. त्याबद्दल उध्दव ठाकरे यांनी पाच जिल्ह्यात तब्बल तीन तासांचा दौरा करून दुःख, वेदना, व्यथा व्यक्त केली आहे. त्यांच्या या भावना पाहून सगळेच… — Keshav Upadhye (@keshavupadhye) September 29, 2025

The BJP leader charged that when in power, Thackeray had "failed to act and remained at home".

"This is the time to atone. Cancelling the rally and diverting the funds will show genuine concern for the people," he added.

Upadhye also criticised the content of Thackeray's annual rally, saying that in the past, under Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, the event was known for its ideological direction.

"Now, it has been reduced to repeating the same script of calling others traitors and alleging that his party was stolen. Why should ordinary workers be burdened with lakhs of rupees for such theatrics, when the same lament continues daily in (Sena-UBT mouthpiece) 'Saamana'," he remarked.

Thackeray recently visited flood-affected areas in five districts of Marathwada, where he met the affected people and heard their grievances.

Raut said the farmers are yet to get the expected help. Even today, farmers are waiting for assistance. He demanded Rs 50,000 per hectare assistance to farmers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should frequently raise the problems faced by farmers with the Centre. "For that he should rebel against Delhi saying, farmers are dying (in Maharashtra) that he should be given help. Till the time he does not do it, the farmers in Marathwada will not get desired help," Raut said.