Cancel match between India Pakistan: Plea in SC

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) A plea filed in the Supreme Court has sought the cancellation of the cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup.

The petition, filed by four law students led by Urvashi Jain, said organising a cricket match with Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, sent a message inconsistent with national dignity and public sentiment.

India and Pakistan meet on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the 2025 Asia Cup.

"Cricket between nation is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Phalagam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrificing their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same country sheltering terrorists (sic)," the plea said.

The petitioners added, "It can also hurt the sentiments of the families of the victims who lost their lives in the hand of the Pakistani terrorist. The dignity of nation and security of citizens come before entertainment." The plea said a cricket match between the two countries was "detrimental to the national interests" and morale of the armed forces and the nation as a whole. AMK AMK