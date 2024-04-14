Cancel Rupala's candidature for Rajkot LS seat: Kshatriya community reiterates demand

Rajkot, Apr 14 (PTI) Kshatriya community members on Sunday once again demanded that the BJP remove Union minister Parshottam Rupala as the party candidate for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat, vowing to intensify their protest in coming days.

The Kshatriya community, also called Raputs, held a public meeting at Ratanpur village of Rajkot district in Gujarat at a time when the ruling BJP has announced that Rupala will file his nomination papers on April 16.

“We are firm on our demand for withdrawal of Rupala’s candidature. We have demanded from BJP that Rupala has to go and we stand firm on that demand,” said Ramutubha Jadeja, a core committee member of the Kshatrya community, addressing the meeting.

Gujarat's 26 seats, including Rajkot, will go to polls in the third phase on May 7 and votes will be counted on June 4. BJP had won all the seats in the state in 2014 and 2019.

“Rupala insulted our daughters and sisters. Then he played a farce of seeking apology. But we have rejected his apology. We will continue with our protest against Rupala. BJP must withdraw him as the Lok Sabha candidate from Rajkot,” he said.

“In the past, when people made mistakes, the BJP leadership took action against such people, which includes the case of Nupur Sharma (former party spokesperson)," he said.

Jadeja asserted that the community will intensify its agitation in the coming days as he thanked Kshatriyas from other states like Rajasthan for extending support to the community members Gujarat in their fight against Rupala.

Many other community members also addressed the meeting, appealing for agitating in a peaceful manner.

Kshatriya community women leader Trupti Ba said, "Rupala has insulted the daughters and sisters of the community and he has to go.

Nothing should be done to hurt the self-respect of women and we will not sit idle till our self-respect is restored." Another community leader, Dasrathsinh Sarvaiya, claimed that “Rupala’s days are numbered and he should not represent the people of Rajkot as their MP”.

Rupala enraged the Kshatriya community after he recently claimed that the erstwhile ‘maharajas’ succumbed to the persecution of foreign rulers, including the Britishers. He said these ‘maharajas’ broke bread with these rulers and also married off their daughters to them.

The Kshatriya community members are demanding that BJP drop him as the Rajkot Lok Sabha candidate. Rupala has apologised twice, but the community is not appeased. PTI COR PD NR