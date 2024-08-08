Cancel shop licence if tobacco is sold near educational institutions in Dakshina Kannada: Officials

Mangaluru (Karnataka) Aug 8 (PTI) Additional Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada D Santhosh Kumar on Thursday ordered the authorities to take stern action against shopkeepers selling cigarettes and tobacco products within a 100-metre radius of schools and colleges.

“If the shopkeepers are found violating the sections of COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003), officials must take action mercilessly and cancel their trade licences” he said.

He was addressing a district-level coordination meeting under the National Tobacco Control Programme for the year 2024-25 held at the district office on August 8.

He gave the order to the Mangaluru city corporation officials and asked them to submit a monthly report to the Deputy Commissioner.

He said surveys conducted indicate that the consumption of tobacco is increasing among workers. The Labor Department and the District Tobacco Control Cell, in collaboration with Wenlock Hospital, should go to the workers' colonies and create awareness about the ill effects of tobacco consumption, he said.

In rural areas, Gram Panchayat Panchayat Development Officers should conduct continuous operations on tobacco control. He told them to raid and cancel the licence if tobacco is being sold within 100 metres of schools, colleges, religious places and anganwadis.

He directed the City Corporation, Excise Department, Labour Department, Education Department, Women and Child Welfare Department, and other concerned departments to take action in case of any illegal sale of tobacco in their jurisdiction. PTI CORR AMP AMP ANE