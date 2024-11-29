Cancel tungsten mining in Madurai district, CM Stalin tells PM Modi

Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI) Staunchly opposing the Centre's award of tungsten mining rights in Madurai district, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel it and asserted that the state government will not allow mining there considering aspects such as a bio-diversity heritage site and people's opposition.

A notified bio-diversity heritage site falls under one of the areas proposed for mining, and commercial mining in densely populated villages will definitely affect the people, who fear that their livelihood may be lost forever and hence, the state would never allow mining there, Stalin said, writing to Modi.

Against the backdrop of protests by the people against proposed mining, Stalin pointed to the 'grim situation in Madurai district due to the Union government’s award of tungsten mining rights,' and requested the immediate intervention of PM Modi to cancel it.

The state had already raised its concerns on such auctioning of mining rights of critical and strategic minerals, through a letter dated 03.10.2023. "But unfortunately, the Union Minister of Parliamentary affairs, Coal and Mines in his letter dated 02.11.2023 had rejected them, mentioning that the auction of critical minerals by Ministry of Mines cannot be withheld, in the larger interests of the country," Stalin said in his letter.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Mines has declared Hindustan Zinc Limited as the preferred bidder of the Nayakkarpatti tungsten block (critical and strategic mineral) under Tranche IV on 07.11.2024. This tungsten block comprises Kavattayampatty, Ettimangalam, A Vallalapatty, Arittapatty, Kidaripatty and Narasingampatty villages.

Among them, Arittapatti is a notified bio-diversity heritage site and is famous for archaeological monuments including cave temples, sculptures, Jain symbols, Tamil Brahmi Scripts and Pancha Pandavar stone beds. Any mining activity will cause irreparable damage to these sites.

The CM said: "In addition, commercial mining in such densely populated villages will definitely affect the people in these villages. This has caused immense anguish to the people, who fear that their livelihood may be lost forever. Hence, the Government of Tamil Nadu would never allow any such mining to be undertaken in these areas." Furthermore, Stalin said: "Considering the situation, I urge you to instruct the Ministry of Mines to cancel the award of tungsten mining rights given to Hindustan Zinc Limited in Madurai District. I also request you to instruct the Ministry of Mines to desist from floating any bids for mining without the consent of the concerned state government." PTI VGN KH