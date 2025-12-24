Cancellation of multiple services on WR due to major block between Dec 26-29

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) More than 320 to 350 local train services on the Western Railway's Mumbai network will remain cancelled daily between December 26 and 29 due to a major block for the sixth railway line work between Kandivli and Borivli, an official said on Wednesday.

Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, told PTI that a 30-day major block has been taken on this section, due to which 320 to 350 suburban services will remain cancelled between December 26 and 29 and on January 10 for completion of the non-linking works, including changes in the signalling system.

"The works are mainly carried out during late night to early morning hours so that commuters face the least inconvenience," Abhishek said.

The work, commenced on December 20, is scheduled to be completed on January 18, 2026. On the completion of the block, the metropolis will get a new railway line between two busy stations on the Western railway network, helping to make the suburban commute smoother.

As part of the ambitious Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP), a separate sixth line is being laid between Borivali and Mumbai Central to segregate suburban and long-distance trains.

"By December 18, Mumbai will get a 3 to 3.5-km-long sixth line between Kandivali and Borivali stations," Abhishek added.

Western Railway operates more than 1,400 suburban local trains daily on its network stretching from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Dahanu in Palghar district, over 125 km from the metropolis. PTI KK NSK