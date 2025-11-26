Cancelling Dalit, OBC rally to save Constitution a conspiracy to create Hindu nation: Cong's Udit Raj

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Congress leader and former MP Udit Raj alleged that the cancellation of a protest rally to save the Constitution by the Confederation of Dalit, OBC, Minorities and Adivasi Organisations (DOMA Parisangh) at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on November 30 signifies a conspiracy to create a Hindu nation.

Udit Raj said that while the Constitution Day is being celebrated, those in power are working to weaken it, and the Delhi Police's denial of permission to hold the rally proves this.

"The cancellation of the rally to save the Constitution signifies a conspiracy to create a Hindu nation. Sardar Patel called the idea of 'Hindu Raj' madness, but the Modi government is doing the exact opposite of his ideas. While on one hand they are celebrating the Constitution day, on the other hand, they are seeking to ban the rallies aimed at saving the Constitution," he alleged in a statement.

Udit Raj alleged that the Modi government has largely eliminated reservations through privatisation and contracting.

"By not implementing Article 15(5) of the Constitution, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and tribals have been deprived of good and quality education. Christians and Muslims are constantly being harassed in the name of conversion.

"Since the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) was implemented, most jobs have been going to those who were already developed. In positions that don't have reservations, such as vice chancellors, the higher judiciary, and other key departments, only those with RSS-aligned thinking are being appointed. Millions of posts lie vacant, but the government isn't filling them, and work is being done through outsourcing," the former MP alleged. PTI SKC SKC AMJ AMJ