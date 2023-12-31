Cancer care center to be opened at VIMSAR in Odisha by 2024

Sambalpur, Dec 31 (PTI) A cancer care centre will come up in Western Odisha's Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla by the end of 2024, an official said.

The construction work of the building for the cancer care centre on the premises of the institution is going on in full swing and a target has been set to complete the work on the project by July 2024.

The public works department (PWD) is carrying out the construction work of the centre, which has been estimated at Rs 34 crore.

"The ongoing construction of a ground-plus-one-storey building within the institution's premises is progressing rapidly now. Presently, the foundation part of the building is nearing completion. A bunker will also be constructed as a part of the facility," said assistant executive engineer of PWD, Santanu Sahu.

To ensure compliance with safety regulations, eLORA (e-Licensing of Radiation Applications) registration was also done for the project, said an official of VIMSAR.

The official informed us that two linear accelerator machines will be installed at the cancer care centre. It is a machine that aims radiation at cancer tumours with pinpoint accuracy, sparing nearby healthy tissue. It is used to deliver several types of external beam radiation therapy, including Image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and Intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT).

This apart, the cancer care centre will provide out-patient department (OPD) services to the patients dependent on the hospital, he stated.

Thousands of patients from across western Odisha besides from neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand depend on VIMSAR for their health care service.

Around 1,000 new cancer cases are reported at VIMSAR annually. The establishment of the cancer care centre will significantly benefit the patients, offering advanced treatment options and improving overall healthcare accessibility in the region, said a doctor of VIMSAR. PTI COR BBM RG