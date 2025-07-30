Cancer care projects launched in 3 Punjab districts

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) The Punjab government, in partnership with WHO, has launched a pilot cancer care project each in Bathinda, Mohali, and Gurdaspur, Health Minister Balbir Singh said on Wednesday.

This initiative is aimed at early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of oral, breast, and cervical cancers – three of the most prevalent and preventable cancers in India, he said.

The move aligns with the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases, and strives to integrate cancer care across Punjab's public health system, right from Ayushman Arogya Kendras at the grassroots to advanced hospitals.

In Punjab, at present, over 60 per cent of cancer cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, leaving limited scope for effective intervention, the minister said.

"Cancer does not mean death. It is very much curable if diagnosed in time. Early detection is the keystone of cancer care. This initiative is a reflection of our belief in health as a fundamental right and our resolve to build a resilient and inclusive health system for all," he said.

Balbir Singh also claimed unhealthy lifestyles and poor dietary habits were critical contributors to rising cancer incidents, advised against leading a sedentary lifestyle.

Dr Roderico H Ofrin, the WHO representative to India, praised the initiative, Mission Umeed, and said that it stands out as a leader in cancer care in the country.

"WHO is proud to be a partner in this important initiative, and will continue offering its full technical support to make this model a replicable success across India," he said.

The pilot adopts a three-tier model and offers a wide range of interventions, such as universal screening of individuals aged 30 and above, bolstering frontline workers and clinical staff, follow-up and referral systems, and digital monitoring via the NP-NCD portal. PTI CHS VN VN